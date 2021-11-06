ZUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $238,459.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $238,459.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

