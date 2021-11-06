Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

