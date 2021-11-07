$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Gaia reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gaia by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.