-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microvast.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MVST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Microvast stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

