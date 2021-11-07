-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Upwork posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,319. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.16 and a beta of 1.86.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.