$0.05 EPS Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Nov 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.53 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

