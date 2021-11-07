$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zynex posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.