$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zynex posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
