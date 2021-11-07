$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 839,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.04. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.