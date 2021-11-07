-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

