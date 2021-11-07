-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
