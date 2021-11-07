-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

