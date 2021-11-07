$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.47. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.42. 294,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.