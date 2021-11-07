$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $98.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.