$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. PTC also reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.94. 1,047,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

