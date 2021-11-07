0Chain Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $888,631.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000743 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

