$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. 85,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.