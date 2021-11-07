-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.30). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

