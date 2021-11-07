$105.45 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post $105.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $107.30 million. Lantheus reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,332. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

