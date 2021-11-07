12,000 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.