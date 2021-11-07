12,710 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

