133,000 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.26% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,916,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.27 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

