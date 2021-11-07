150,000 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,000. Hess makes up about 5.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

