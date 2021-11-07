17,034 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.67% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.82 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

