173,170 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Amundi owned 0.09% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

