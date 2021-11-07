1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

