1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,535 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,535.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,819,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

TTWO stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.