1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

