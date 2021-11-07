1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 177,100 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $25.50 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

