1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 18,371 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,296 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

