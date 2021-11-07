$198.90 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report $198.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.15 million to $210.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $825.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.70 million to $837.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 885,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,044. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

