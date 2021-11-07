$2.06 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.31. PVH posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.91. 890,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. PVH has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,761,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

