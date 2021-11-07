$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.83 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $189.04 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.44. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

