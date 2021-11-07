20,106 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $55,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $30,504,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $15,137,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

