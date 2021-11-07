$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $22.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $22.20 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

