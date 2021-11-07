$222.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post sales of $222.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 439,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 464.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 426.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 839,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 160.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 392,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 908.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.