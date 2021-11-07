$227.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $227.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE OXM opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

