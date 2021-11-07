$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce sales of $23.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.46 million and the lowest is $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 360,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

