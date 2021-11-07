23,287 Shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of BGSF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in BGSF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

