$234.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce sales of $234.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $56,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 377,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

