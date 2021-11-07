258,794 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 258,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,000. Farfetch comprises 7.1% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $5,304,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $5,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $27,069,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

