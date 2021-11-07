$266.69 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report $266.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.40 million and the lowest is $263.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $994.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snap One stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

