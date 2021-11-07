2,740 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

