27,688 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

