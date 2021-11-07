$28.89 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post $28.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $113.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

