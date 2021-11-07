2,887 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

