32,753 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

