$345.87 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce $345.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.01 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

