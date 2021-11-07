$354.10 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report $354.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.27 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,336,334 shares of company stock valued at $629,527,948. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $35,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. 769,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,590. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

