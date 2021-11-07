$354.10 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report $354.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.27 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,336,334 shares of company stock valued at $629,527,948. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $35,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. 769,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,590. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
