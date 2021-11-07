396,940 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

DCRN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.