$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI remained flat at $$2.64 during trading on Friday. 1,310,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

