$418.43 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post $418.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.25 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $270.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.52. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

